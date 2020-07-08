Watch: A Dell Med Professor Answers Your Questions About COVID-19 Health Care Disparities

By 42 minutes ago
  • Cars in line for drive-thru testing at the CommUnityCare Hancock Clinic on July 2.
    Cars wait in line for drive-thru testing at the CommUnityCare Hancock Clinic on July 2.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

What questions do you have about health care disparities during the coronavirus pandemic? Dr. Jewel Mullen joined us for a live conversation Wednesday afternoon to answer those questions.

Mullen, associate dean for health equity at Dell Medical School and an associate professor in the school’s population health and internal medicine departments, spoke with KUT's Ashley Lopez.

Watch the video below:

Each week on Now What?, KUT reporters talk with leading scientists, researchers and thinkers from across Dell Medical School and the University of Texas at Austin about what we need to know about COVID-19 moving forward.

The conversation will be available later on YouTube and at KUT.org.

