Watch: Dr. Escott Discusses Austin's New Orders For Nursing Homes

Austin-Travis County issued new orders on Monday to protect vulnerable people in nursing homes, assisted living and long-term care facilities. The city and county's interim health authority discussed the new orders during a Wednesday morning news conference.

Dr. Mark Escott discussed how the orders and other mitigation steps will enhance protections against the spread of COVID-19 among nursing home residents.

The new orders mandate that, if a facility has a confirmed case, all patients, staff and next of kin must be notified.

If two or more patients at the same facility test positive, the facility cannot accept new or returning patients until the facility has been cleared by Austin Public Health, the city said. All staff must also be made available for testing if requested.

