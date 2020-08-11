Watch Live: Gov. Greg Abbott Delivers An Update On The State's Coronavirus Response

21 minutes ago
  • Gov. Greg Abbott
    Gov. Greg Abbott, seen here at a press conference last year, is giving an update on the state's coronavirus response Tuesday.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott is giving an update on the state's response the coronavirus Tuesday from Beaumont. He will be speaking alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

Watch Abbott's news conference beginning at 12 p.m.

 

