Watch: Your Questions On Coronavirus Answered By Health Experts

Starting at 9 a.m., KUT is hosting a special hour of Morning Edition to answer your questions about the coronavirus. For the past week, we've been taking listener and reader questions and have assembled a panel of experts to answer some of those questions.

  • How to watch or listen: on Facebook and on this page starting at 9 a.m., on 90.5 FM or stream the audio of the conversation at KUT.org

Here are the panelists joining us for the live show:

  • Serena Bumpus is the director of practice for the Texas Nurses Association. She was previously a Regional Director of Nursing for Baylor Scott and White Health; Clinical Nursing Manager - University Medical Center Brackenridge; and worked as a registered nurse at Seton Medical Center. She has been in the nursing profession for over 18 years.
  • Dr. F. Parker Hudson, assistant professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at Dell Medical School in Austin. He’s also the program director for the Internal Medicine Residency. Among his affiliations: he’s a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
  • Lauren Ancel Meyers is professor of Integrative Biology at the University of Texas at Austin, and a member of the External Faculty and Scientific Advisory Board of the Santa Fe Institute. She was trained as a mathematical biologist, and her research includes network epidemiology and optimization of infectious disease surveillance and control
  • Jeff Taylor is the senior Epidemiologist with Austin Public Health. He’s been an infectious disease epidemiologist with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Austin for over 38 years. He’s currently a manager of the Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit of Austin Public Health  - the unit responsible for infectious disease surveillance and rare disease or outbreak investigations within Travis County.

We will have a partial transcript and highlights of the show available in this story upon the live show's completion. 

Related Content

Austin Public Health Orders Nursing Homes To Screen Visitors And Staff Amid COVID-19 Fears

By 21 hours ago
Dr. Mark Escott, interim medical director of Austin Public Health
Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin Public Health is mandating that nursing homes, assisted living and long-term care facilities in Austin-Travis County secure building access and screen all individuals – including employees, volunteers and visitors – for fevers before allowing them to enter.

Trump Suspends All Travel From Europe For 30 Days To Combat COVID-19

By 16 hours ago

Updated at 12:34 a.m. ET Thursday

President Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from European countries to the United States, beginning on Friday at midnight, in a bid "to keep new cases" of coronavirus "from entering our shores."

The restrictions, he said late Wednesday, do not apply to travelers from the United Kingdom.

Already Stung By SXSW's Cancellation, Austin Businesses Brace For More Events To Get Called Off

By 17 hours ago
Cindy Lo, owner of Red Velvet Events
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Cindy Lo spent the weekend after South by Southwest was canceled reassessing things. The owner of Red Velvet Events and her 27 employees have a reputation for transforming spaces into experiences for clients like Mercedes Benz and Tito’s Vodka. The loss of the festival could have been worse for her.

UT Austin Extends Spring Break Amid Coronavirus Concerns

By 14 hours ago
Martin Do Nascimento / KUT

UT Austin is extending its spring break by one week in response to the coronavirus, UT President Greg Fenves announced Wednesday. Classes were originally scheduled to resume March 23, but will now resume March 30.