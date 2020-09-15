What Happens When The Live Music Capital Of The World Goes Silent? Introducing 'Pause/Play'

Introducing the latest podcast from KUT and KUTX Studios: Pause/Play, a podcast about live music, a global pandemic and what comes next.

What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Hosts Elizabeth McQueen and Miles Bloxson explore how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted live music in Austin and beyond. Each week listeners will hear from people across the spectrum of the live music ecosystem about their personal experiences, survival strategies, adaptations and what they think is possible on the other side of this pandemic.

The first episode comes out Sept. 22. Listen to the trailer for Pause/Play and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPROne or wherever you get your podcasts.