What You Can And Can't Do Under Austin's Stay-At-Home Order

The City of Austin has issued an order that requires everyone (with some exceptions) to stay at home and requires many businesses to close in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

So, what can’t you do?

Well, you have to stay at home – but there are a few exceptions. All public and private gatherings outside of a house are banned. All travel, unless for a few specific reasons, is banned.

The exceptions to leaving your home are somewhat broad:

For health and safety: going to the doctor, taking a pet to the veterinarian, etc.

For necessary supplies or services: getting groceries, getting work-from-home supplies, etc.

For outdoor activities: running, walking, bike riding or hiking – as long as you’re at least 6 feet from anyone else

To go to work: people who work at “essential businesses” (we’ll get to that), in government or critical infrastructure can go out

To care for someone else: traveling to another person’s home to care for them or a pet is allowed

OK, so what are the “essential businesses”? There are quite a few:

Health care providers, including doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and dentists

Grocery stores, food banks, liquor stores and big box stores.

Farm and livestock operations

Social services and charities

News media

Gas stations, auto repair shops, car dealerships

Banks, credit unions and insurance companies

Hardware and home improvement stores

Plumbers, electricians and pool cleaners

Mail and shipping services

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Restaurants (for takeout and delivery only)

Stores that sell work from home supplies

Food delivery services

Transportation services

Home care services for seniors, adults and children

Residential facilities and shelters

Legal, accounting and real estate services

IT services

Moving companies

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

Educational institutions, but only for facilitating distance learning or performing critical research.

Childcare services — but only groups of 10 or fewer that are the same group of kids from day to day.

Police, code enforcement and the fire marshal can enforce the order. Violators could face a fine of up to $1,000.