Your Usual Early Voting Site May Not Exist This Fall. Here's A Map Of Travis County Polling Places.

  • Travis County residents vote at Joslin Elementary School in South Austin during the primary runoff elections on July 14.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The pandemic has forced another big change in normal life this fall: where you can vote. Some locations — like grocery stores — aren't going to be used as voting sites for this November's election. 

We reported how that's left county clerks scrambling to find replacement locations. Travis County has released its early voting and Election Day voting locations — though they are subject to change. 

Here's a map of early voting locations in Travis County to help you plan ahead. (You can find maps of early voting locations in Hays County here and Williamson County here.)

Early voting is Oct. 13 through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

