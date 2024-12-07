Texas Longhorns lose in SEC title game, wait for playoff bid

The Texas Longhorns football team made a pretty smooth transition to the SEC. They just couldn’t figure out how to beat Georgia.

After storming through the regular season, with only a loss to the Bulldogs blemishing their record, they stumbled again in the SEC title game, falling 22-19 to Georgia.

The loss knocks UT out of contention for a first round bye in the college football playoffs. But the team is virtually a lock to get a bid when the 12-team field is announced Sunday.

First year in the SEC

After years of rumors and speculation, Texas finally joined the Southeastern Conference this season after competing for nearly two decades in the Big 12.

Instead of playing longtime rivals like Baylor and Texas Tech, the Longhorns notched wins this year against Vanderbilt, Florida, and, again after 13 years, Texas A&M.

Unlike last year’s conference championship game in Dallas, Longhorn faithful headed to Atlanta.

Defense wins championships

Texas has had a bit of trouble on the offensive side of the ball this season, dealing with injuries to a number of players including starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. The positive side of that is it's given many players a chance to shine, including redshirt freshman sensation Arch Manning.

What’s kept the ‘Horns on track all year long has been their stellar defense, ranked third overall in the country and allowing the fewest yards per play of any team in college football’s top division.

The defensive unit is led by returning lettermen across multiple positions and a whole slew of seniors, including Jahdae Barron, David Gbenda and Alfred Collins, among others. And with the offense stumbling in recent games, including the SEC championship, the team will need a strong performance from the defense to push on to a national title in the college football playoffs.

Expanded college football playoff

The Longhorns are expected to get a bid in the 12-team playoffs. It's the second straight year in the playoffs for Texas, which qualified in the old four-team format for the first time last year.

Four programs will earn first-round byes and another four will host the first home playoff games in the competition’s short history.

