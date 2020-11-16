-
There have been plenty of critics of the work the Austin City Council’s done over the past year. Tuesday night, Austin Mayor Steve Adler delivered his…
-
Austin city officials gathered for a press conference today to respond publicly to news, first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, about a training…
-
Today marks the final regular meeting of the Austin City Council under the at-large system with seven council members and the mayor.While it's the…
-
We're partnering with KLRU, Leadership Austin and UT's Annette Strauss Institute for a series of conversations with the candidates in the December runoff…
-
Current Austin City Council Member Chris Riley is withdrawing from a runoff election with another current Council Member, Kathie Tovo.In Tuesday's…
-
Election Day totals are in.Republicans swept the statewide elections, with Greg Abbott winning the gubernatorial race and Dan Patrick besting San Antonio…
-
Updated throughout with Final Totals.The race to be Austin's next mayor is not over yet. It's headed to a Dec. 16 run-off election because neither of the…
-
It's Election Day. Voters in Travis County can vote at any polling place -- not just their precinct location. This map from the Travis County Clerk shows…
-
If you've felt overwhelmed by the unprecedented number of candidates running this political season, fear not.When it comes to the Austin City Council…
-
This election, Austinites are voting in 10 different geographically drawn city council districts. So, we’ve been taking a look at each of the city's 10…