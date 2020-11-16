-
Pandemic or not, for better or worse, organized sports in the U.S. are bounding their way back to a field, court and television near you. For months,…
Outside of Austin, past the Hays County line in Driftwood, lives one of U.S. racing’s biggest pioneers. And he moved here for one of the more Texas-y of…
The Circuit of the Americas could be out as much as $20 million in incentives from the governor’s office.The office informed COTA officials they missed a…
As Formula One stages its seventh race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin this weekend, race owner and promoter Liberty Media faces hurdles to grow the…
Circuit of the Americas may not be the only stop on the Formula One circuit in the U.S. for long. New F1 CEO Chase Carey said Tuesday that he'd like to…
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton really likes Austin.“This race, the whole weekend, Austin, the city, the atmosphere, it’s been unbelievable,” said…
New world race car champions were crowned in Austin this week and it was decided miles away from the Circuit of the Americas at the Hyatt Regency on Lady…
There are cracks in what many thought was a rock-solid relationship between Circuit of the Americas and the sport it was built to host, Formula One.While…
The second weekend of the Austin City Limits Festival is upon us.If you don’t go to ACL, you may just view the two-weekend music event as a headache that…
It’s a busy weekend in Austin, with Halloween and Formula 1 festivities. That means downtown road closures.Trinity between Cesar Chavez and 4th Street…