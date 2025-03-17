© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas midwife arrested for allegedly performing illegal abortions, state AG says

The Texas Newsroom | By Lucio Vasquez
Published March 17, 2025 at 2:56 PM CDT
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announces that he is suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for federal overreach during a press conference Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Frisco Gun Club.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a press conference in 2024. He announced Monday that a Houston-area midwife was arrested for allegedly performing abortions.

A Houston-area midwife was arrested after allegedly performing illegal abortions and operating clinics without a license, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Monday.

Maria Margarita Rojas, 48, was charged with performing an illegal abortion, a second-degree felony in Texas, as well as practicing medicine without a license. Rojas, known as “Dr. Maria,” allegedly ran multiple clinics in Northwest Houston where unlicensed individuals provided medical treatment and performed abortions — a violation of the Texas Human Life Protection Act of 2021, which made performing abortions illegal in Texas.

“I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted,” Paxton said in a statement.

Paxton’s office also filed a temporary restraining order to shut down Rojas’ network of clinics — one in Waller, Cypress and Spring — to prevent further operations. Under state law, Paxton's office can seek at least $100,000 per violation for unlawful abortion procedures.

According to Paxton, Rojas was taken into custody in Waller County, just north of Houston. Waller County District Attorney Sean Whittmore, who referred the case to Paxton’s office, told The Texas Newsroom that he believed “every life is sacred,” prompting his office to refer the case to the AG’s office. As of Monday afternoon, it was unclear if Rojas had legal representation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2025 KERA

Tags
Texas AbortionKen PaxtonTexas Attorney General
Lucio Vasquez
Lucio Vasquez is a reporter at Houston Public Media, writing and editing stories for HoustonPublicMedia.org.
See stories by Lucio Vasquez
Related Content