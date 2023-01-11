Nationwide FAA system outage delays flights at Austin's airport

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will be seeing flight delays and cancellations throughout the day after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration systems outage.

The FAA asked all airlines to stop all planned flights Wednesday morning while they worked to resolve the issue. The ground stop was lifted just before 8 a.m., but Austin passengers should still expect delays as the airlines get back to normal operations, according to ABIA.

Almost all airlines, including Southwest, United and American, have been affected.

The FAA has lifted the ground stop but cancelations and delays are expected through today as airlines work to restore their regular operations.



Please continue to check in with your airline before heading to AUS. https://t.co/S5S2w19hh9 — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) January 11, 2023

ABIA spokesperson Bailey Grimmett said she still recommends people check in for their flights and keep an eye on their flight status through their airline.

"We are still recommending people come to the airport to check in as regular just because we don't know how this will impact flights," Grimmett said.

Looks like about 145 flights delayed out of ABIA right now https://t.co/CR04nYCZfZ pic.twitter.com/BDhaNHNRIT — Nathan Bernier (@KUTnathan) January 11, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.