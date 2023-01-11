© 2023 KUT Public Media

Transportation

Nationwide FAA system outage delays flights at Austin's airport

KUT 90.5 | By Haya Panjwani
Published January 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST
Updated January 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST
The departures board at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport showing a list of cities from where flights are originating and their arrival times.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
The Federal Aviation Administration asked all airlines to stop planned flights until 8 a.m. while they worked to resolve the outage.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will be seeing flight delays and cancellations throughout the day after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration systems outage.

The FAA asked all airlines to stop all planned flights Wednesday morning while they worked to resolve the issue. The ground stop was lifted just before 8 a.m., but Austin passengers should still expect delays as the airlines get back to normal operations, according to ABIA.

Almost all airlines, including Southwest, United and American, have been affected.

ABIA spokesperson Bailey Grimmett said she still recommends people check in for their flights and keep an eye on their flight status through their airline.

"We are still recommending people come to the airport to check in as regular just because we don't know how this will impact flights," Grimmett said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

