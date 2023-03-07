© 2023 KUT Public Media

Transportation

CapMetro gets $65 million from feds for high-frequency bus lines

KUT 90.5 | By Nathan Bernier
Published March 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST
A MetroRapid bus with the destination sign 801 Rapid. In the background is a street light in front of a blue sky.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
The newest MetroRapid lines promised to voters in the Project Connect transit expansion had already been delayed from this summer until 2025.

In one of largest infusions of federal cash yet into Austin's public transit system, Capital Metro has secured more than $65 million to help pay for building two high-frequency bus lines already under construction in East Austin, KUT has learned.

"These two new routes wouldn't be possible without this grant funding," CapMetro CEO Dottie Watkins said.

The money from the Federal Transit Administration will cover almost two-thirds of the roughly $100 million price tag for the Pleasant Valley and Expo Center lines. The costs are related to things like building stations, buying electric buses and installing bus chargers.

An image of Proterra's fifth generation ZX5 40-foot bus
Capital Metro is buying electric buses from a company based in Greenville, S.C., for its MetroRapid lines. The 40-foot Proterra buses cost more than $900,000 each.

Local taxpayers are footing the rest of the bill. A little over a third of the MetroRapid money — almost $36 million — is coming from a real estate tax approved by voters in 2020 as part of the multibillion-dollar Project Connect transit expansion.

The FTA grants are a positive sign for a transit system betting on billions in cash from the feds to fund Project Connect, Watkins said.

"We need to be able to continue to count on the federal investment," she said. "This is an important first step in getting that muscle memory underway."

The MetroRapid lines were supposed to be up and running this summer, but that timeline changed last month. Capital Metro blamed several factors — including poor planning assumptions about charging electric buses and a city decision to add more pedestrian and bike paths along the routes.

The Pleasant Valley route will run from the Mueller Neighborhood in Northeast Austin to Goodnight Ranch in Southeast Austin.

A map showing the future route of the Pleasant Valley MetroRapid line
Capital Metro
/
Project Connect
The Pleasant Valley MetroRapid line will provide service as frequently as every 10 minutes.

The Expo Center route will go from the Travis County Expo Center through Northeast Austin and into downtown.

A map showing the future route of the Expo Center MetroRapid line
Capital Metro
/
Project Connect
The Expo Center MetroRapid line will connect the Travis County Expo Center with downtown Austin.

Both routes are supposed to offer service as frequently as every 10 minutes. And they'll both be run exclusively with electric buses that cost up to $1.37 million each.

CapMetro has known since late-January that the FTA grants were secured. But the agency was delaying an announcement until the arrival of FTA administrator Nuria Fernandez this Saturday.

"FTA and our local and state elected officials want to celebrate the grants with us in March, so we will hold off on celebrating that news until then," Watkins wrote to board members on Feb. 14. KUT obtained the email through an open records request.

Two more MetroRapid lines are still in the planning stages. The Gold Line will run from ACC Highland to Republic Square Park. The Burnet/Menchaca Line is actually two separate extensions of the existing 803 MetroRapid route. Both will leave Westgate Transit Center but one will go to Oak Hill and the other to the Tanglewood neighborhood.

Nathan Bernier
Nathan Bernier is the transportation reporter at KUT. Got a tip? Email him at nbernier@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @KUTnathan.
See stories by Nathan Bernier
