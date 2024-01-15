Warnings and closures: What to know about Austin's freezing weather

The Austin area is under a wind chill warning until 9 a.m. Tuesday and a hard freeze warning until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has reported some freezing drizzle and light snow Monday morning but said wintry precipitation has largely ended for the region. Some roads may still be icy.

Wind chills as low as five degrees below zero are expected across parts of Central Texas, including Travis, Williamson and Hays counties, Monday and Tuesday.

City of Austin resources

Austin's cold weather shelters are open without closure until Wednesday morning, according to a City of Austin press conference. People can register for shelter from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Rd. They can call the cold weather shelter hotline at 512-972-5055 for more information on how to get there, or 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 for the city's non-emergency services line.

Three Austin Public Library locations are serving as warming centers until 6 p.m. on Monday: Little Walnut Creek Branch, Ruiz Branch, and Terrazas Branch. Anyone can stop by to get warm — here's a map of the locations. APL also plans to open the Central Library Special Events Center from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For the latest updates on cold weather shelters and warming centers, visit the city's alerts page.

Austin Resource Recovery said curbside collection might be delayed because of the weather. Leave your carts on the curbs so crews can get them later in the week.



The grid

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking people to conserve electricity from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday because of the cold weather increasing energy demand.

You can help by lowering the thermostat slightly, turning off lights you're not using or avoiding using large appliances.

ERCOT had also asked people to conserve electricity Monday morning.

Here's where you can look at ERCOT's energy forecast.



Schools

Several school districts are expected to announce any delays or cancellations for Tuesday by 5 p.m. on Monday, including Austin ISD, Pflugerville ISD and Round Rock ISD. This page will be updated with announcements as they come in.

Make sure to check your school district's website for the latest information.



Press conference

Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management held a press conference Monday with the latest on how the city is responding to the winter weather. Mayor Kirk Watson and representatives from Austin Energy and Austin Transportation Public Works provided updates.

You can watch it below. If the video doesn't appear, try refreshing your screen.