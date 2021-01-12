How Can I Get On A Waitlist For The Vaccine In Austin?

Lee esta historia en español.

QUESTION: How do I sign up on a waitlist for the vaccine? — Phil

ANSWER: The COVID vaccine is scarce, and only certain people are eligible to get it at this point: health care workers, people 65 years and older and folks with underlying health conditions that would complicate a COVID illness.

To help qualifying patients find a vaccine provider or get on a waitlist (or more than one wait list), we're collecting links to businesses that have gotten or will soon get doses in and around Austin.

You can find those links here.

If you know of other resources or providers not listed here, please email matt@kut.org.