© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19
VACCINE_20201215_GP_10.JPG
KUT Answers Your Questions About The COVID-19 Vaccine

How Can I Get On A Waitlist For The Vaccine In Austin?

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published January 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST
vaccination_event_jr_010921.jpg
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
People line up at a vaccination site in Southeast Austin on Saturday.

Lee esta historia en español.
QUESTION: How do I sign up on a waitlist for the vaccine? — Phil

ANSWER: The COVID vaccine is scarce, and only certain people are eligible to get it at this point: health care workers, people 65 years and older and folks with underlying health conditions that would complicate a COVID illness.

To help qualifying patients find a vaccine provider or get on a waitlist (or more than one wait list), we're collecting links to businesses that have gotten or will soon get doses in and around Austin.

You can find those links here.

If you know of other resources or providers not listed here, please email matt@kut.org.

Tags

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinationsVaccines
Matt Largey
Matt Largey is the Projects Editor at KUT. He previously worked at WBUR in Boston. His work has appeared on many national radio shows. He's won numerous awards for his reporting, including a national Edward R. Murrow award in 2013. He’s originally from Maine, but has lived in Austin since 2006. While it might sound hard to believe, he thinks Maine and Texas are remarkably similar.
See stories by Matt Largey
Related Content