COVID-19 Cases Are Surging In Austin, Again. Here's Where You Can Get Tested.

Some drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites have closed or downsized over the last few months as vaccines rolled out and cases declined. But the highly contagious delta variant, and waning vaccination rates, has spurred a rise in infections once more. Travis County is now reporting an average of 330 new infections per day, a number not seen since February.

Whether or not you’ve been vaccinated, health officials encourage anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, loss of smell or taste, for example) to get tested.

So, where can you go in the Austin area to get tested? Here are some options.

Remember: You don’t need insurance to get tested for free at public health agencies, like Austin Public Health. If you go to a private provider, like pharmacies or doctor’s offices, your insurance should cover the cost of the test.

Austin Public Health

The city’s public health department has two neighborhood testing sites:

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez Drive (walk-in site)

St. Johns Testing Site, 7211 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road (vehicle required)

Sometimes sites and hours of operation change; you can find the latest information here . You don’t need an appointment to get tested, but APH recommends scheduling one to save time and make sure tests are available. You can schedule a test here or by calling 311 or 512-974-2000. All APH tests are free.

If you have transportation or mobility issues, there’s also an in-home testing option, where medical workers will come to your home to administer the test. To sign up, call 512-972-5560. It’s available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Walgreens

The pharmacy offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at various locations throughout Austin. You’ll have to fill out some information online and book an appointment. You can do that here .

CVS

The pharmacy offers PCR and rapid tests at various locations in Austin. You’ll have to answer some questions online and schedule a test. You can do that here .

Austin Regional Clinic

ARC has testing locations in Cedar Park, Round Rock, Far West Austin, South and Southwest Austin, and Kyle. You’ll need to make an appointment in advance and, depending on your situation, you may need to do a telemedicine visit first. Find hours and more information here .

Curative

This testing provider has two Austin locations and several locations in Williamson and Hays counties. It offers PCR testing via drive-thrus, kiosks and mobile sites. You can check availability and book an appointment online here . (Both Williamson and Hays county are partnering with Curative to conduct their free, public testing.)

Tarrytown Pharmacy

This pharmacy offers a variety of test options, including PCR and rapid tests. You can book an appointment here .

CommUnityCare

CommUnityCare, a chain of federally qualified health centers that serves people without insurance, closed its community-wide testing sites in April to focus on vaccination efforts. But CommUnityCare patients can get tested at most clinics by booking an appointment. Established patients can call 512-978-9015 or use MyChart to do so.

UT Health Austin

UT Health has PCR drive-thru testing by appointment. You can call 1-833-UT-CARES for information, or if you’re a UT Health Austin patient, you can self-schedule through the patient portal . Find more information here .

Williamson County and Cities Health District

The public health department in Williamson County partners with Curative for its free, public COVID-19 testing. It offers self-administered oral swab tests. You can find more information and sign up here .

Hays County Health Department

The public health department in Hays County is also partnering with Curative for its free testing. You don’t need to have insurance to get tested. Find more information and sign up for an appointment here .

More locations from Texas DSHS

The Texas Department of State Health Services also provides a map of COVID-19 testing locations across the state here .