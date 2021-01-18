Another North Texas Man Arrested For Involvement In U.S. Capitol Mob

A North Texas man has been arrested for his participation in this month’s riots at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI announced Monday.

Guy Reffitt of Wylie has been charged with unlawful entry and obstruction of justice. He’s at least the fourth North Texan to face charges related to the attack.

In an affidavit, an FBI agent said Reffitt was part of the large crowd that gathered outside the Capitol.

The agent said Reffitt is seen in a video standing on the Capitol steps, wearing a blue jacket over what appears to be a tactical-style vest. Reffitt is also seen wearing a black helmet and a Go-Pro-style camera.

The affidavit notes that Reffitt was standing at or past the police line at the Capitol and had been sprayed with a chemical irritant.

FBI agents searched Reffitt’s home and spoke to his family. An adult son told the FBI that Reffitt had threatened him and his sister.

According to the affidavit, Reffitt told his children: “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors…traitors get shot.”

Got a tip? Email Stella M. Chávez at schavez@kera.org. You can follow Stella on Twitter @stellamchavez.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Copyright 2021 KERA. To see more, visit .