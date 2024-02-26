Trial begins for two former sheriff's deputies charged in Javier Ambler's death

The trial for two former Williamson County sheriff's deputies charged with second-degree manslaughter starts Monday in Travis County. The deputies, James Johnson and Zachary Camden were both charged in connection with Javier Ambler's death in 2019.

Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man from Pflugerville, died in deputies' custody in March 2019 after being pursued by law enforcement for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. Johnson and Camden are accused of tasing Ambler repeatedly while placing him in handcuffs, despite pleas from Ambler that he had a health condition and could not breathe.

The Williamson and Travis counties district attorney's offices have agreed to jointly prosecute Johnson and Camden's cases.

Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody also faces an evidence tampering charge in connection with Ambler's death. Chody and Jason Nassour, the former general counsel for the Williamson County Attorney’s Office, are accused of helping destroy footage of Ambler's death that was captured for the reality television show "Live PD," which had a contract with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at the time. The incident prompted state lawmakers to ban Texas law enforcement from entering contracts with reality television shows in 2021.

No trial date has been set yet for Chody's case.

Williamson County already agreed to settle a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by Ambler's family in 2021.