© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Are you an Austin Energy customer? Expect a $20 hike in your monthly bill starting Nov. 1.

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published September 21, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT
Residential electric meters in Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Residential electric meters in Austin.

Austin Energy says customers should expect to pay an extra $20 a month for their electricity starting in November.

In a memo to the Austin City Council, the publicly owned utility said the increase is due to the rising cost of natural gas, among other factors. Council members are expected to sign off on the rate increase next week.

According to the memo, Austin Energy raises what it calls “pass-through rates” each year. This year’s uptick is due in part to the utility’s success during the February 2021 blackout — when it made a profit by putting electricity back on Texas’ electric grid. That profit had allowed the utility to charge customers less. Austin Energy said it is raising the pass-through rate now to reflect current costs.

Austin Energy announced earlier this year that it's also raising its base rates for customers to offset a $48 million gap in revenue. Under its rate proposal, the utility will charge $16 more a month for the average household and raise its service fee from $10 to $25.

Critics argued the new pricing will unfairly burden low-income customers and those who use the least energy. After pushback, the utility revised its initial estimate. That increase will take effect after the City Council approves the utility's proposal in November.

Tags
Energy & Environment Austin EnergyElectricityKUT
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
See stories by Andrew Weber
Related Content