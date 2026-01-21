Icy weather could hit Austin this weekend, keeping temperatures below freezing for 48 hours

Central Texas is bracing for dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. The National Weather Service says the Austin area can expect freezing overnight temperatures, along with wind chills in the single digits and the possibility of freezing rain or sleet.

The National Weather Service anticipates the massive front that's going to impact much of the country will make its way to the Austin area Friday night, bringing freezing temperatures overnight Friday. Temperatures on Saturday will stay in the 30s, forecasters say, and then a strong front will bring gusts of wind and a chance of precipitation overnight into Sunday. Frigid overnight temperatures will last into the morning Monday.

Bob Ferguson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's San Antonio office, said Tuesday that it is not likely to get above freezing for 48 hours over the weekend. Temperatures could get as low as the teens in stretches of Central Texas, and strong winds will make early morning temperatures Sunday will feel like 7 degrees. The good news? Central Texas' snow chances are much lower than they are in North Texas, Ferguson said.

"At this point, we're thinking that there will probably be some icy conditions," Ferguson said. "It looks like it's going to be mostly freezing rain. We often have mixes of freezing rain [and] sleet, but [there's] probably not going to be any snow."

Confidence is increasing for impactful ice and dangerous cold weather this weekend, particularly for the Hill Country and areas along and to the north of I-35. Prepare now and check on those who are vulnerable. Monitor the forecast closely as changes are still possible!

Ferguson said it's likely that temperatures will stay in the 30s for Saturday and Sunday in the daytime. He advises Austinites to be prepared for the cold — and suggests hunkering down at home, if possible.

"It's going to be very cold and people should be prepared for that," Ferguson said.

As with any hard freeze, it's always good to remember to drip faucets to prevent pipes from bursting, stock up on water if you can, take care of plants and bring pets inside and remember to check on your neighbors. The city also has more tips to prepare for cold weather.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state's electric grid, is cautioning Texans to stay aware of local forecasts and conserve energy, if possible. ERCOT said it anticipates an increase in demand through Sunday but says it does not anticipate any widespread outages like much of the state saw five years ago.

Austin Energy General Manager Stuart Reilly told Austin City Council members Tuesday that the city-owned utility is prepared for the possibility of an ice storm, but that forecasts "aren't for anything like 2021 or [20]23."

Tree branches weighed down by ice hammered Austin Energy power lines and created outages for hundreds of thousands of Austinites in 2023. Reilly says, as of Tuesday, forecasts don't suggest a risk of widespread outages on the Austin grid.

"A lot can move between now and Friday night, and so we'll just keep an eye on it," he said. "But, so far, the predictions aren't for the worst case scenario."

Reilly said Austin Energy would keep up to date on forecasts and keep the public informed of any possible risks.

The city could open up its cold weather shelters for people living outdoors, though it hasn't quite yet. Those shelters are activated when overnight temperatures get near-freezing. People in need are given rides to overnight shelters that often operate through the day during prolonged cold snaps. Austin libraries and recreation centers also function as warming centers during freezes.