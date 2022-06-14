© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

'Ten Lives, Ten Demands' with author Solomon Jones

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT
tenlivesbookcover

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Solomon Jones, award-winning columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer and morning host for WURD radio in Philadelphia. He is the author of Ten Lives, Ten Demands: Life and Death Stories, and a Black activist's Blueprint for Racial Justice.

In his book, Jones recounts the lives of George Floyd, Michael Brown, Hassan Bennett, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Alton Sterling, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Deborah Danner and Sandra Bland.

Jones discusses the importance of their lives and talks about how their deaths pushed the Black Lives Matter movement forward; he explains how each act of violence was incited by specific instances of structural racism, and details concrete and actionable strategies to address the failures of the legal system, policing and beyond.

Life & Arts In Black AmericaRacial JusticeBlack Lives MatterPolice Killings
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
