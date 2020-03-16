Austin ISD Closes Schools Through April 3

The Austin Independent School District announced Monday it will close schools through April 3 out of concern over COVID-19. Classes are expected to resume April 6.

The move follows the city's ban on gatherings of more than 250 people through May 1. The district says it is planning to work with teachers and staff to develop procedures for at-home learning.

Superintendent Paul Cruz said teachers and staff will get information before March 23 about how to telework and address remote learning. 

"Now that does not mean to come to work, come to the facility," he said. 

Cruz said the district will continue to feed families who rely on the free and reduced-priced lunch program. AISD will offer breakfast and lunch at 28 buildings across the district, starting March 23. H-E-B announced Monday it is donating $100,000 to Austin ISD to help feed families during the crisis. 

"In this situation, for two weeks, it's pretty significant, I get it, I do," Cruz said. "But we're in constant communication with our health experts and also with city leadership to make sure we're making the best decisions for our students and our families."

At an emergency school board meeting Friday, trustees passed a resolution that allows the district to continue paying employees during the closure and to let Cruz buy items related to online learning or cleaning services, without the board's prior approval.

The Hays, San Marcos, Leander and Eanes school districts are canceling school until April 6 as well.

