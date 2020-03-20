Austin Public Health Gives Update On COVID-19 Response

  • Dr. Mark Escott speaks during a news conference March 6 when South by Southwest was canceled due to health safety concerns.
Dr. Mark Escott,  the interim medical director and health authority for Austin Public Health, will give an update on Austin-Travis County’s response to COVID-19 Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Health officials say there are  41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County as of Thursday evening.

APH has developed a five-phase plan for COVID-19 response and now believes the community is in Phase 5, which is “sustained person-to-person spread in the community,” according to the city’s website

Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area — not from traveling — and they may not know where they got it from. 

"We believe these cases do indicate community spread, but the contact tracing work is still ongoing with Austin Public Health to verify," a city spokesperson told KUT.

