COVID-19 Latest: 4,000 Have Applied For Austin's Rent Assistance Program Since August

  • A sign outside a home in Austin's Cherrywood neighborhood calls for an end to evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Sept. 9. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

4,000 apply for City of Austin’s rent assistance program

The City of Austin will do a second lottery drawing of tenants next week to see who will get rent help.

Four thousand renters have already applied since the city opened a rent assistance program in August. Of those who’ve applied, more than half have been women and 20% have been Black. 

“We are seeing a number of indications that people applying for this assistance are falling in line with the characteristics of what would describe households that are vulnerable to displacement,” said Nefertitti Jackmon, who’s with the city’s housing department.

To qualify, applicants have to prove they’ve been financially affected by the pandemic and that they currently make less than 80% of the median family income. For a family of four, that amounts to $78,000 per year.

To apply, visit austintexas.gov/rent.

— Audrey McGlinchy

