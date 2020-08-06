COVID-19 Latest: Austin ISD Board Votes Tonight On Delaying The First Day Of School

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Aug. 6. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin ISD's board will vote tonight on delaying the first day of school

The Austin Independent School District Board is scheduled to vote tonight on delaying the first day of classes from Aug. 18 to Sept. 8 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The district has said the delay would give employees time to adjust to new health and safety requirements for in-person instruction.

The district is also applying to the Texas Education Agency to extend virtual learning for an additional four weeks after the first four weeks of the school year. The AISD board meets at 9 p.m. You can watch the meeting at AISD.TV.

Read more about the planned vote from Nadia Hamdan.

Nearly 62,000 Texans filed for unemployment last week

New numbers out this morning show 61,940 Texans applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's about 14,860 fewer claims than the week before.

Since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic started hitting the Texas economy hard, just about 3,329,040 Texans have applied for first-time unemployment benefits.

Nationwide, nearly 1.2 million Americans applied for benefits last week, the Associated Press reports. The number of jobless claims was down by 249,000 from the week before, after rising for two straight weeks, and it was the lowest total since mid-March, the AP said. It is the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought unemployment benefits.

Mask and school supplies distribution planned for Saturday

Local leaders and organizations are giving out free face masks, hand sanitizer and school supplies on Saturday to families in need.

The Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Austin Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, Austin ISD’s Board President Geronimo Rodriguez and other partners are hosting the distributions at two locations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square Dr., Austin

Akins Early College High School, 10701 S. 1st St., Austin

The supplies will be delivered via drive-thru, but walk-ups are welcome, according to the event’s Facebook page.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.