COVID-19 Latest: Austin Park Amenities And Facilities Will Stay Closed After July 4 Weekend

Austin parks, facilities and summer camps will remain closed after holiday weekend

The City of Austin is extending closures for facilities and amenities in its parks, due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the trajectory of hospitalizations, City Manager Spencer Cronk said in a memo to City Council on Thursday.

In-person city sports, fitness and cultural programs, as well as summer camps, have been suspended for the month of July.

Initially, all city parks and recreational facilities were closed only for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Starting Monday, facilities – including city pools, golf courses, tennis centers and other park amenities like volleyball courts and playgrounds – will remain closed.

City of Austin parks and trails will reopen Monday, but rules for mask use and social distancing will be in effect. Cronk says Parks and Recreation Department rangers will patrol parks to educate visitors about the rules. The city says it will keep the Barton Creek and Bull Creek greenbelts closed.

Deep Eddy and Barton Springs pools were already closed starting Tuesday and will stay closed. A full listing of closed facilities is available at austintexas.gov/parkclosures.

The city manager says any Parks and Recreation sites identified as polling locations will open as scheduled for voting.

Texas' Latino population has been disproportionately affected by unemployment

The Latino population has been disproportionately affected by rising unemployment in Texas, according to the nonprofit Urban Institute.

The organization's data looks at the share of adults in households where at least one person has lost employment income since March 13. Researchers found that share is now almost at 70% among Texas’ Latinos.

That’s higher than the national average among Latinos, which has hovered around 50% in the past several weeks. As a result, the share of adult Latinos under 65 who don’t have health insurance has also been climbing in the past several weeks.

Texas Latinos have — by far — the highest uninsured rates in the state, even before the pandemic. That includes some of the highest uninsured rates among children. Some cities, including Austin, have also reported that Latino residents are twice as likely to be hospitalized for the coronavirus compared to other groups.

More than 96,000 Texans filed for unemployment last week

New numbers out this morning show 96,141 Texans applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's about 6,590 ​more new claims than the week before. Since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic started hitting the Texas economy hard, slightly more than 2.8 million Texans have applied for first-time unemployment benefits.

