COVID-19 Latest: Austin Park Amenities And Facilities Will Stay Closed After July 4 Weekend

By 46 minutes ago
  • City of Austin volleyball courts, tennis courts and other park amenities will remain closed after the Fourth of July holiday.
    City of Austin volleyball courts, tennis courts and other park amenities will remain closed after the Fourth of July holiday.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, July 2. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin parks, facilities and summer camps will remain closed after holiday weekend

The City of Austin is extending closures for facilities and amenities in its parks, due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the trajectory of hospitalizations, City Manager Spencer Cronk said in a memo to City Council on Thursday.

In-person city sports, fitness and cultural programs, as well as summer camps, have been suspended for the month of July.

Initially, all city parks and recreational facilities were closed only for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Starting Monday, facilities – including city pools, golf courses, tennis centers and other park amenities like volleyball courts and playgrounds – will remain closed.

City of Austin parks and trails will reopen Monday, but rules for mask use and social distancing will be in effect. Cronk says Parks and Recreation Department rangers will patrol parks to educate visitors about the rules. The city says it will keep the Barton Creek and Bull Creek greenbelts closed.

Deep Eddy and Barton Springs pools were already closed starting Tuesday and will stay closed. A full listing of closed facilities is available at austintexas.gov/parkclosures.

The city manager says any Parks and Recreation sites identified as polling locations will open as scheduled for voting.

Texas' Latino population has been disproportionately affected by unemployment

The Latino population has been disproportionately affected by rising unemployment in Texas, according to the nonprofit Urban Institute.

The organization's data looks at the share of adults in households where at least one person has lost employment income since March 13. Researchers found that share is now almost at 70% among Texas’ Latinos.

That’s higher than the national average among Latinos, which has hovered around 50% in the past several weeks. As a result, the share of adult Latinos under 65 who don’t have health insurance has also been climbing in the past several weeks.

Texas Latinos have — by far — the highest uninsured rates in the state, even before the pandemic. That includes some of the highest uninsured rates among children. Some cities, including Austin, have also reported that Latino residents are twice as likely to be hospitalized for the coronavirus compared to other groups. 

— Ashley Lopez

More than 96,000 Texans filed for unemployment last week

New numbers out this morning show 96,141 Texans applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's about 6,590 ​more new claims than the week before. Since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic started hitting the Texas economy hard, slightly more than 2.8 million Texans have applied for first-time unemployment benefits.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Austin Officials Ask People To Stay Home For The Fourth As COVID-19 Cases Near 10,000

By Jul 1, 2020
Demonstrators protested outside the Capitol and governor's mansion Tuesday calling for the reopening of bars.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta noticia en español. 

With Travis County on the cusp of exceeding 10,000 total cases of coronavirus, local public health officials are pleading with Austinites to stay home for the Fourth of July holiday and help slow the growth of a disease that has hospitals on track to exceed capacity by mid-July.

On 35th Anniversary, Capital Metro Is Grappling With A Pandemic And Planning Biggest Expansion Yet

By 18 hours ago
A Capital Metro bus displays a public health message during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Capital Metro launched 35 years ago Wednesday — July 1, 1985. As it marks that anniversary, the agency is facing both its biggest challenge, COVID-19, and its biggest opportunity, Project Connect. 

ACL Fest Canceled This Year, As Organizers Plan 2021 Return To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

By Jul 1, 2020
A packed crowd listens to Abhi The Nomad at 2019's ACL Fest.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUTX

Austin City Limits Music Festival has been officially canceled this year, with the festival saying it's "the only responsible solution" given the current COVID-19 situation in Texas.

The organizers of the two-weekend event hope to return to Zilker Park to celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10, 2021. 