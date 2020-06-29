COVID-19 Latest: Austin Public Health Site To No Longer Test People Without Symptoms

By 5 minutes ago
  • Austin Public Health's drive-thru coronavirus testing site in North Austin.
    Austin Public Health is again requiring people to have symptoms to get tested at its drive-thru site.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, June 29. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin Public Health goes back to testing only people with symptoms

People who aren't showing COVID-19 symptoms can no longer get tested for the coronavirus due to a shortage of tests, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. Local public health officials and city leaders had been encouraging everyone to get tested, whether they had symptoms or not. 

Adler said Friday that Austin Public Health’s testing sites are seeing a high demand for testing.

​“Dr. [Mark] Escott is now saying that not everybody can get tested," he said. "We are going to go back to only testing people who are symptomatic because we frankly don’t have enough testing capability. And the tests aren’t coming back quickly enough.”

Adler said people are having to wait up to five days before getting their test results, so patients who are positive aren’t self-isolating fast enough.

He urged people with health insurance to get tested through their medical provider instead of the city to make sure uninsured patients get priority. 

Travis County is reporting a cumulative total of 8,461 coronavirus cases. That case count is up 636 cases from the day before – the largest day-over-day change so far. The death toll from COVID-19 remains at 117.

The city and county saw a record number of new hospital admissions Sunday: 60. That raises the seven-day average of new hospital admissions to 52. Local public health officials say hospitals will be overwhelmed if the number of hospitalizations continues to rise.

The Central Texas Food Bank is distributing groceries to families today

The Central Texas Food Bank is handing out emergency food boxes today to families financially impacted by COVID-19.

People can receive grocery items, including produce, cereal, milk, meat and eggs. Drivers are asked to make space in their vehicles. There will be a separate line for people who walk or take the bus.

The food distribution will be behind Navarro Early College High School on Payton Gin Road between 183 and North Lamar from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. 

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Global Coronavirus Deaths Near 500,000 As Number Of Cases Surpasses 10 Million

By Jun 28, 2020

Updated at 8:49 a.m.

The world is about to hit a devastating milestone: half a million people dead, killed by the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the planet.

Abbott Closes Bars, Limits Restaurant Capacity As COVID-19 Cases Surge Statewide

By Jun 26, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered all bars to close in Texas as the state sees a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

All businesses that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcohol are required to close, though they may continue delivery and takeout, the governor said Friday.

Saharan Dust Could Make COVID-19 Even Worse

By Jun 26, 2020
The sunset over Canyon Lake in the Texas Hill Country.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Dust that has traveled across the ocean from the Sahara desert arrived in Austin this week. It’s an annual phenomenon that makes for hazy skies and beautiful sunsets. But this year it could also increase the spread and the deadliness of COVID-19.