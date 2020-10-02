COVID-19 Latest: Emergency Relief Food Distribution Happening Saturday

  • Cars wait in line at a Central Texas Food Bank emergency relief food distribution at Toney Burger Center in April.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Oct. 2. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Emergency relief food distribution happening Saturday

The Central Texas Food Bank is distributing food to families financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first drive-thru distribution of the month is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nelson field, 7105 Berkman Dr., Austin.

Pre-packed food boxes will be loaded directly into your vehicle. The food bank asks that you make room in the trunk of your car before arriving.

Here are the other food distribution dates planned for October:

  • Thursday, Oct. 8: Travis County Expo Center from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Del Valle High School from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Saturday Oct. 31: Lehman High School in Kyle from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

COVID-19 Dashboard

 

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

