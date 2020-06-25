COVID-19 Latest: Gov. Abbott Pauses State's Reopening Plan, Austin Delays Return Of City Employees

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, June 25. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Gov. Abbott puts a pause on the state's reopening plan

Texas will pause any further phases to reopen the state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced today, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise statewide.

Businesses that have already been permitted to reopen under previous phases can continue to operate at their designated occupancy levels — currently set at 75% indoors for restaurants and 50% indoors for bars.

“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” Abbott said. “The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses."

The governor said the "temporary pause" will help the state control the spread until Texas can safely enter the next phase of reopening.

City of Austin delays return of city employees to July 27

A plan to bring City of Austin employees back to their workplaces set to go into effect on June 29 is now delayed until July 27, City Manager Spencer Cronk said in a memo to City Council.

"Recent trends in COVID-19 cases have understandably raised concerns and, after conferring with local health authorities, we are delaying all three reintegration phases," Cronk said.

Phase 1 of the plan included employees whose jobs require them to be at work to perform their duties or interact with the public or other city employees. The first phase allowed city offices to require appointments for in-person meetings depending on the nature of the work. And for those whose jobs involve interacting with the public, the city said it will install plexiglass barriers where possible.

Nearly 90,000 Texans applied for unemployment last week

New numbers released this morning show 89,241 Texans applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's about 5,480 ​fewer new claims than the week before.

Since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic started hitting the Texas economy hard, just over 2.7 million Texans have applied for first-time unemployment benefits.

U.S. Rep. Doggett says Trump administration will be a no-show at hearing on COVID-19 nursing homes crisis

Congressman Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, is leading a hearing later today on how COVID-19 has affected nursing homes. The hearing will have a notable absence.

Doggett says lawmakers will hear from people representing families, the nursing home sector and experts. But despite repeated requests, they won’t be hearing from the Trump administration or the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Doggett says that won’t stop him from pushing for answers and possible solutions.

“What are other things that can be done to ensure that we get the data and information and that we have proper standards to assure safety for nursing homes residents and staff?" he asked.

That hearing gets underway at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed. CMS says an independent commission will review the response to COVID-19 in nursing homes. The agency reports more than 100,000 cases and at least 29,000 deaths from COVID-19 among nursing home residents.

— Samuel King

COVID-19 Dashboards

