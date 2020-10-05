COVID-19 Latest: Some San Marcos CISD Students Return To On-Campus Learning Today

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Oct. 5. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Some San Marcos CISD students return to on-campus learning today

Today is the first day of on-campus instruction for some San Marcos CISD students who opted to come back to school buildings. The district will require students to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and bring their own water bottle.

Leander ISD is in its final phase of reopening, allowing all students who selected on-campus learning to resume classes in-person today. The district began phasing students back to school buildings after Labor Day weekend, starting with students in special education and lower grade levels. Beginning today, fourth-, fifth- and 10th-graders are eligible to return.

More Hays CISD students opt to return to campus

About 46% of the student body — more than 9,000 students — returned to Hays CISD campuses last week, while the rest remained at home taking virtual classes. This was always the plan, but district spokesman Tim Savoy says one big thing the district saw last week was people reconsidering their choices.

​“We asked whether they wanted to be virtual or in person for the first grading period," Savoy said, "and so people made their choices. We had about 150 who said they wanted to come in person, but decided they wanted to stay home. But we have 500 or more that said they wanted to be virtual [then] decide, 'Hey, I think we want to come in person.'"

Savoy says it’s a little more challenging to accommodate those who want to return to in-person instruction, because an architect for the district already calculated capacity for each classroom. But if there’s room in a student’s grade for them to come back to campus, the district is allowing it.

— Riane Roldan

152 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Travis County this past weekend

There were 152 new coronavirus cases reported in Austin-Travis County over the weekend. That moves the seven-day average of daily new cases to just over 78.

Thirteen more people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus. That drops the seven-day average of daily new hospital admissions to 12. The death toll from COVID-19 related complications is unchanged at 429.

