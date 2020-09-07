COVID-19 Latest: Travis County Sees 115 New Cases And One More Death Over The Weekend

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Sept. 7. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Travis County sees 115 cases over the weekend and one death

Austin Public Health reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County over the weekend — 77 on Saturday and 38 on Sunday. One more death was reported, bringing the county’s death total to 394.

On Sunday evening, 124 people were reported to be hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell). On Saturday, there were 129.

There were 40 new COVID-19 hospital admissions reported in the region over the weekend — 22 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions is 18.6. The average has hovered around 18 for the last week.

The area is in stage 3 of APH’s risk-based guidelines. At this level, people are encouraged to avoid social gatherings and any gatherings of more than 10 people.

Virtual classes begin for AISD tomorrow

Tomorrow is the first day of virtual classes for the Austin Independent School District. Students will spend the first four weeks of school learning remotely.

Some students who need specialized help may be allowed on campus on a case-by-case basis. Only 25% of teachers and staff will allowed within each school building the first two weeks. That increases to 50% by weeks three and four. Starting Oct. 6, families can choose between on-campus learning or continuing remote learning.

High school students can choose a hybrid model – a mix of remote and on-campus classes. AISD says it plans to phase-in students who choose in-person learning between Oct. 6 and Nov. 2. Find out more at AustinISD.org.

