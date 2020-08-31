COVID-19 Latest: Travis County Sees 82 New Cases And 5 More Deaths

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Aug. 31. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Travis County sees 82 new cases and five more deaths

Austin Public Health reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County on Monday, down from 118 reported Sunday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 89. Five more deaths were reported, bringing the county’s death total to 385.

There were 136 people reported hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell) on Monday, three fewer than yesterday. Despite that net decrease, APH reported 12 new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the region. The seven-day average of new admissions is 18.4, down from 18.9.

The area is in stage 3 of APH’s risk-based guidelines. At this level, people are encouraged to avoid social gatherings and any gatherings greater than 10 people.

Austin ISD meal sites closed on Labor Day

Austin Independent School District’s meal distribution locations will be closed next Monday because of Labor Day, but the district will still be providing food for the three-day weekend.

Children and their caregivers will get two meal packs on Thursday and three on Friday.

AISD has been providing curbside meals during the coronavirus pandemic. More information can be found here.

Two UT Austin students living on campus test positive

A resident of UT's Jester Residence Hall and another living at the San Jacinto dorm have tested positive for the coronavirus, a UT spokesperson said Monday.

The university has been reaching out to close and secondary contacts of those individuals, telling them to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms. Emails sent to those contacts also advise them to sign up for a saliva test reserved for people without symptoms.

UT classes started last week, with close to half of students opting for virtual-only instruction. Estimates from UT’s COVID-19 Modeling Consortium showed between 82 and 183 students could have arrived on campus already infected with the virus.

Travis County sees 127 cases over the weekend and three deaths

Austin Public Health reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County over the weekend. Three more deaths were reported, bringing the county’s death total to 380.

On Sunday evening, 139 people were reported to be hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell). On Saturday, there were 163.

There were 56 new COVID-19 hospital admissions reported in the region over the weekend — 39 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions is now 18.9, up from 18.3 on Friday.

Local officials have been using that average and other metrics to make recommendations about safety guidelines. Austin officials recommended the area move down to stage 3 of APH’s risk-based guidelines last week, as cases have leveled off and hospitalizations have declined. Officials are still encouraging people to avoid social gatherings and any gatherings of more than 10 people.

