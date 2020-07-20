COVID-19 Latest: Travis County Sees Lowest Number Of New Cases Reported Since July 4

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, July 20. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Officials report 145 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in Travis County

Austin Public Health reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County on Monday evening, down from 192 reported on Sunday. This is the lowest single-day total reported since July 4.

Six more coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the county’s death total to 209.

There are now 480 people hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties), the same as on Sunday. Though the net total remained the same, APH reported 43 new COVID-19 hospital admissions on Monday, bringing the seven-day average of new admissions to 65.8, down from 69.4. That’s the lowest the average has been since July 1.

Local officials worry about people infected with the coronavirus overwhelming local hospitals, so they’re keeping an eye on that average and adjusting restrictions based on it and other factors. The area remains in stage 4 of APH’s risk-based guidelines. An average above 70 could push the region to stage 5, the highest level.

St. David's Foundation opens second round of applications for nonprofit funding

The St. David’s Foundation is opening its second round of applications today for nonprofits to receive funding to help offset costs related to COVID-19 services. With the scope of the pandemic changing, the foundation is prioritizing its plans to help.

The foundation gave out 77 grants last month worth $3.5 million. It chose to allow some time to see how needs would develop through the summer. Foundation CEO Ed Burger says phase two will focus on nonprofits helping those feeling the brunt of the virus.

​“That would include people of color, refugees, immigrants, people experiencing homelessness. people living with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ communities," Burger said.

He’s identified four key priorities for this round of funding: behavioral health and emotional well-being, child care, health care services, and providing basic needs.

All are encouraged to apply — unless you received a grant in phase one. Applications close Aug. 13.

— Jimmy Maas

Austin Public Health opens new walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Pflugerville

Austin Public Health is opening a new coronavirus testing site today in Pflugerville. APH says the growth rate of COVID-19 in Pflugerville's 78660 zip code has increased by just over 400% since early June.

The new testing site will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon and can test up to 300 people a day.

Testing is free and there's no pre-registration. The walk-up site is at "The Pfield" at 1440 W. Pecan St.

$1 million in grants will be distributed to Austin child care centers

The City of Austin’s Childcare Provider Relief Grant application opens at 10 a.m. today. $1 million in grants will be distributed to child care centers and providers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant program will give up to $50,000 to reimburse eligible child care facilities for operating expenses.

Providers must be within Austin city limits and show proof of economic loss from COVID-19. Find out more and apply for the grant at ATXRecovers.com.

Travis County sees 430 more cases over the weekend

Austin Public Health reported 431 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County over the weekend — 239 on Saturday and 192 on Sunday. Seven more deaths were reported. Numbers reported over the weekend tend to be lower than those reported during the week.

As of Sunday evening, there were 480 people hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties). On Saturday, there were 466.

There were 140 new COVID-19 hospital admissions reported in the region over the weekend, 77 on Saturday and 63 on Sunday. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions is now at 69.4.

Local officials worry about the coronavirus overwhelming hospitals, so they’re keeping an eye on that number and adjusting restrictions based on it. An average of 70 or higher could put the region in stage 5, the highest stage, of APH’s risk-based guidelines, but that move also depends on other factors, like how quickly the average is rising.

