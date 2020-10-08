COVID-19 Latest: Travis County's Total Case Count Nears 30,000

By 4 minutes ago
  • People wear face coverings on the UT Austin campus.
    People wear face coverings on the UT Austin campus.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Oct. 8. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Cumulative case count nears 30,000 in Travis County

By the end of the day, Travis County’s cumulative COVID-19 case count will likely surpass the 30,000 mark. Since March, Austin Public Health has reported 29,997 cases of the coronavirus in the county.

The daily new case counts and hospitalizations in Travis County have been trending downward. APH has been reporting an average of 69 cases per day over the last week. In July, that average rose above 500.

In the five-county Austin metro area, there were 79 people reported to be hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday evening. Back in mid-July, that number neared 500.  

Local health officials attribute the decline to mask wearing and social distancing, practices they urge residents to continue.

The positivity rate — the percentage of tests administered that come back positive — is now below 4%, according to the latest data from the end of September. There are still disparities among demographic groups, though. The positivity rate is 7.3% among Hispanic or Latino residents, compared to 3.1% among white residents.

Pflugerville testing site expands hours

Austin Public Health and the Texas Department of Emergency Management have updated the hours of Pflugerville’s coronavirus testing site to allow for more flexibility during the afternoons.

The new schedule is Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. COVID-19 testing is also available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more information on testing on the city's website.

COVID-19 Dashboard

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Abbott Says Bars Can Reopen In Texas Counties That Give The OK

By 14 hours ago
A crowd of people at the Blind Pig on Sixth Street in May.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas bars can reopen at 50% capacity starting next Wednesday if the county judge where they are located approves, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

COVID-19 Latest: Here Are The Food And Face Mask Distributions Happening This Week

By Oct 7, 2020
Central Texas Food Bank volunteers distribute boxes of food during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Oct. 7. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Trump Halts Coronavirus Relief Talks Until After The Election

By Oct 6, 2020

Updated at 4:55 p.m. ET

President Trump says he has ordered his representatives to stop talks with Democrats on a new round of COVID-19 aid until after the election.