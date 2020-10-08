COVID-19 Latest: Travis County's Total Case Count Nears 30,000

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Oct. 8. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Cumulative case count nears 30,000 in Travis County

By the end of the day, Travis County’s cumulative COVID-19 case count will likely surpass the 30,000 mark. Since March, Austin Public Health has reported 29,997 cases of the coronavirus in the county.

The daily new case counts and hospitalizations in Travis County have been trending downward. APH has been reporting an average of 69 cases per day over the last week. In July, that average rose above 500.

In the five-county Austin metro area, there were 79 people reported to be hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday evening. Back in mid-July, that number neared 500.

Local health officials attribute the decline to mask wearing and social distancing, practices they urge residents to continue.

The positivity rate — the percentage of tests administered that come back positive — is now below 4%, according to the latest data from the end of September. There are still disparities among demographic groups, though. The positivity rate is 7.3% among Hispanic or Latino residents, compared to 3.1% among white residents.

Pflugerville testing site expands hours

Austin Public Health and the Texas Department of Emergency Management have updated the hours of Pflugerville’s coronavirus testing site to allow for more flexibility during the afternoons.

The new schedule is Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. COVID-19 testing is also available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more information on testing on the city's website.

