COVID-19 Live Updates: Capital Metro Gives Face Coverings To Employees

Update at 4:45 a.m. — Capital Metro gives face coverings to employees

Austin’s public transit agency, Capital Metro, has started giving masks to its public-facing employees. The agency says it is doing so in response to recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that encourage people to wear face coverings in public.

Capital Metro’s public-facing employees include vehicle operators, cleaning crews, those who work in building and vehicle maintenance, security staff, and administrative and contract employees who are not working remotely.

The agency was able to get the face coverings in part due to donations from organizations such as the Asian Pacific Islander Public Affairs Association.

Capital Metro has been encouraging people to only use its services for essential trips. On Sunday, the agency announced an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked in bus maintenance had died.

Austin-Travis County recommend people use fabric face coverings in public

Austin and Travis County are now recommending people use fabric face coverings when they leave their homes to further slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority for Austin-Travis County, made the recommendation Sunday with support from Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a similar recommendation on Friday.

“This is another piece of a complex process to slow the spread and flatten the curve in our community,” Escott said in a press release. “While you might otherwise feel well and healthy, we need everyone’s help to prevent the potential asymptomatic spread to others who could face more severe symptoms.”

The city and county urge that even when wearing a face covering, people should still maintain physical distance from one another and follow local stay-at-home orders.

Other local coronavirus news from the weekend:

The City of Austin has posted an interactive map to help social service providers and people experiencing homelessness find the closest locations for services including showers, restrooms, hand-washing, charging stations and food.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is restricting access to municipal golf courses starting Monday.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center has set up a specific branch to address social service needs.

