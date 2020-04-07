COVID-19 Live Updates: Lockhart ISD To Provide All Students With Internet Access

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Tuesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Monday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:30 a.m. — Lockhart ISD to provide all students with internet access

Lockhart Independent School District is purchasing seven network towers to provide wireless internet to all of its students and staff in Caldwell County. The action comes as many of its students lack internet access at a time when it’s become critical: while students are learning online from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent survey found that 40% of LISD students lack internet access, the district said in a press release. While the district has passed out Chromebooks to students in need, many are still unable to participate in online learning. Parts of Caldwell County are “dead zones,” meaning they aren’t serviced by any internet provider, the district says.

The LISD board of trustees voted to amend the budget Monday night to allow for the purchase of these network towers. The district will partner with Particle Communications to access three already existing towers in Luling, Dale and Seawillow, which will provide internet service within an eight-mile radius to students and staff by the end of April. Additionally, the district plans to build four new towers at Strawn Elementary and in Fentress, Maxwell and Uhland.

“In total, seven towers will provide internet coverage countywide by the end of this July,” the district says.

The move will cost the district $447,500 for the first year. The cost includes setup fees for the seven towers, installation of routers in up to 500 homes and internet service for the first year. The annual cost for internet service after that will be $60,000.

“As our leadership began planning for distance learning in response to COVID-19, we learned how many of our families either have unreliable internet or no internet service at all,” Superintendent Mark Estrada said in a press release. “I am grateful to our Board for fully supporting the budget amendments that enable us to more immediately address this issue as quickly as possible.”

Until the towers are operational, the district is giving those unable to access the internet paper packets that cover topics others are learning online during distance learning.

Austin health official expects city's face-covering guidance will become a requirement

The interim health authority for Austin-Travis County said he expects a recommendation for Austinites to wear fabric face coverings when they're outside the home to become a requirement.

The city's health officials first recommended on Sunday that people cover their faces while outside the home, following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Mark Escott said Monday that the point of everyone covering their faces is not to protect the wearer from people who are sick; it's designed to protect other members of the public from the wearer.

"We have increasing evidence that those without symptoms, as well as those who have very mild symptoms that may not even realize they could be infected, have the ability to transmit the disease," Escott said.

He said masks must be used along with social distancing, not as a substitute.

A food service worker with the Austin Independent School District died Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Care.com is offering 90 days of free in-home child care for frontline workers and caregivers responding to the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

Bastrop County confirmed its first death from COVID-19, a 58-year-old man from Elgin.

The Austin History Center is documenting life during the coronavirus pandemic and is asking the community to contribute to the collection for a series called "The COVID-19 Files: Austin Responds to a Pandemic."

