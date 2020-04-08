COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin ISD Gives Out Paper Packets For Families Without Internet Access

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Tuesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 7 a.m. — Austin ISD gives out paper packets for families without internet access

The Austin Independent School District, which started online classes and learning-at-home this week, is handing out paper packets today to families who do not have internet access.

Parents can pick up printed copies for students in Pre-K through eighth grade between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The district will distribute packets at many AISD elementary, middle school and high school campuses. Students do not have to be present during pick-up. AISD says new packets will be available every Wednesday.

If you know someone who might need the packets, AISD has a list of schools where you can pick them up at AustinISD.org.

The AISD Board of Trustees decided Monday night that students will receive pass or incompelete grades, not A-F scores, for their classes this semester. GPAs for high school students will not include the spring semester.

Austin anticipates job losses amid the coronavirus pandemic

The City of Austin is expecting Great Depression-era job losses as the coronavirus continues to shut down the economy. Current forecasts predict a quarter of a million people in Austin could be without jobs in the next couple months, an unemployment rate of about 25%.

Jon Hockenyos, the president of the Austin economic consulting firm TXP, Inc., told city council members Tuesday that this is just the beginning – it’s likely going to take two years for the Austin economy to get back to normal.

“I’m hoping that is a slightly pessimistic scenario, but I think it is a realistic scenario,” Hockenyos said.

Job losses are expected to hit the sales, production and hospitality sectors the hardest. This includes people who work in jobs that involve close contact with others, such as restaurant employees, hotel workers and flight attendants.

More local coronavirus news from Tuesday:

Lockhart Independent School District is purchasing seven network towers to provide wireless internet to all of its students and staff in Caldwell County.

Texas can continue to ban abortions as COVID-19 continues to infect more people in the state, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

All state parks and historic sites are temporarily closing as part of the state's efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott's office said in a statement.

Active construction sites in Austin with more than 10 people must now display visible, on-site safety guidelines in both English and Spanish, the city's Development Services Department said.

