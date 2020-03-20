COVID-19 Live Updates: License Expiration Dates Extended, Catholic Charities To Distribute Diapers

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday with the latest local news on the coronavirus. If you'd like to go through a roundup of Thursday’s news on COVID-19, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Confirmed cases in Austin: 41

What should I do if I think I have the coronavirus? If you are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, call your health care provider. Do not go to a health care facility first.

If you are uninsured and/or don't have a doctor: call CommUnityCare at 512-978-8775. CommUnityCare will talk to you over the phone and send you to the appropriate location.

Q&A: Your coronavirus questions answered by a panel of experts

How to get help (and help) in Austin

Update at 6 a.m. – Texas driver's licenses expiration dates extended

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that driver's licenses and Texas IDs will be extended beyond their expiration dates until at least 60 days after the department notifies Texans that normal operations have resumed.

All driver's license offices are also closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The move follows Gov. Greg Abbot's state of disaster declaration over the coronavirus outbreak.

Update at 6 a.m.— Catholic Charities to distribute diapers and personal hygiene kits Friday

Catholic Charities will be passing out diapers and personal hygiene kits Friday in the nonprofit's parking lot at 1625 Rutherford Lane.

People struggling during the coronavirus crisis can drive through and pick up supplies from 11 a.m. to noon. The items will be distributed until they're gone.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that temporarily closes schools, bars and gyms – and limits restaurant service to takeout and delivery orders only amid COVID-19 concerns. The order, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and lasts until April 3, also limits gatherings to 10 people.

The order bans people from visiting nursing homes and longterm care facilities unless they are providing care.

"This executive order is not a shelter-in-place order," Abbott said. "It does not prohibit people from doing things like going to the grocery store or gas stations or parks or banks. All critical infrastructure will be open and operational."

The governor also urged employers to require only essential staff come in to work and to encourage employees to work from home, if possible.

There were 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County as of Thursday evening, an increase from 23 confirmed cases on Wednesday.

The number of cases had been expected to rise as testing ramps up.

Austin Public Health has developed a five-phase plan for COVID-19 response and now believes the community is in Phase 5, which is “sustained person-to-person spread in the community,” according to the city’s website.

Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area — not from traveling — and they may not know where they got it from.

The pandemic has affected local transit. Capital Metro is asking lawmakers in Washington to include public transit agencies in any emergency aid packages in response to COVID-19.

The agency saw a 64% drop in ridership on Wednesday, the first day of a reduced daily schedule. Ridership was down 40% on Monday and 45% on Tuesday.

Even more concerning for Capital Metro officials is a potential drop in sales tax revenue as the economy slows. The agency was expecting $265 million in sales tax revenue this fiscal year.

