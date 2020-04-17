COVID-19 Live Updates: Manor ISD Halts Meal, Technology Distribution After Employees Test Positive

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Thursday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 4:45 a.m. — Manor ISD suspends meal and technology distribution

Manor Independent School District is halting its meal, academic packet and technology distributions starting Friday until further notice, after two food service employees tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced in a letter. A third possible diagnosis is awaiting results.

The district says it's suspending the distributions “out of an abundance of caution.”

The employees who tested positive were last distributing curbside meals April 9 at Manor New Tech High School, which has since closed. The district is asking parents who picked up food there last week to keep monitoring for flu-like symptoms and call a medical professional if they develop them.

Superintendent Royce Avery said in the letter that the district is reevaluating its distribution protocols and will share more information with the community soon.

“We know that many of our MISD families depend on these services and are making our best efforts to continue to provide these supports,” Avery said.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

More than 1.2 million Texans have applied for unemployment benefits

New numbers out Thursday morning showed about 273,500 Texans filed unemployment claims last week.

That's down by about 41,600 from the week before – but the number of Texans filing for unemployment is still way above normal as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Overall, more than 1.2 million Texans have applied for unemployment benefits in the past month or so.

The Texas Workforce Commission says that's normally the number of claims filed in a year and a half. The TWC has increased its call center and server capacity in response to criticism about its slow response time to applications.

Other local coronavirus news from Thursday:

A group of city and county officials and nonprofits has started a food distribution program, "Eating Apart Together," for people experiencing homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the Texas governor’s mansion Thursday afternoon to protest the statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another Capital Metro bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The transit agency now has eight employees who have tested positive for the disease.

People looking to exercise outdoors near the Roy and Ann Butler Hike and Bike Trail will have a little more space for walking and biking. The Austin Transportation Department will close a portion of Riverside Drive from Lee Barton Drive to South First Street to motor vehicle traffic beginning Friday.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.