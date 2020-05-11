COVID-19 Live Updates: Public Input Due Wednesday On How To Spend $7 Million In COVID-19 Relief

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 9:45 a.m. — Join us for a live conversation with Mayor Adler at 11 a.m.

KUT Morning Edition host Jennifer Stayton will talk with Austin Mayor Steve Adler about how the city is implementing Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening orders, see what’s being done to expand testing and contact tracing in Austin and ask some of your questions about the city’s response to the pandemic.

The conversation will be streamed on Facebook Live and on KUT.org starting at 11 a.m.

Update at 9:20 a.m. — With a record number of graduates, Austin Community College holds virtual spring commencement ceremony

Austin Community College says it has hit a record number of graduates in 2020 with more than 2,900 students expected to graduate this spring. When including fall semester graduates, the yearly total comes out to more than 6,100 — the school's largest group thus far.

ACC says the number of spring graduates has increased 123% over the last five years, while fall and summer graduates have increased 109%.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spring commencement ceremony will be held virtually on June 6. The online event will include speeches and videos, as well as a personalized slide for each graduate.

"This class has been especially ambitious," says Dr. Richard Rhodes, ACC president and CEO. "They have persevered through the unexpected and stayed on track. I’m proud of their work." ACC officials say they expect to hold an in-person ceremony in the fall once stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Update at 8:48 a.m. — Thunderbirds flyover of Austin postponed to Wednesday

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds say they will honor front line COVID-19 responders and essential workers with flights over San Antonio and Austin on Wednesday, starting at 2:40 p.m. in Austin and lasting 25 minutes. The event was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was posptoned due to expected weather conditions.

The Air Force says residents should not travel to landmarks or gather in large groups to see the flyover. A detailed flightplan will be released the day before the event.

Update at 7:33 a.m. — Feedback due Wednesday on how to spend $7 million in relief money

The City of Austin will receive just over $7 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help respond to the coronavirus – and is looking for public feedback on how best to spend it. The money was authorized through the federal coronavirus relief bill.

Right now, city staff is recommending $2.6 million go to emergency rental assistance, $2.3 million go to homeless assistance and $1 million go to the child care workforce.

There is also money set aside for artist educational programming and small-to-medium-size business loans. No money has been spent yet because the federal government must first approve all recommendations.

The city says public input on how it's spending the aid is required to receive the funding. People can give feedback by going to SpeakUpAustin.org. The deadline for feedback is Wednesday.

Correction: An earlier headline said feedback was due on $12 million in relief funding. It is actually $7 million.

Catch up on what happened over the weekend

Total number of cases increases to 2,127 locally and to 38,869 statewide

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Travis County over the weekend. Fifty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county — 24 on Saturday and 32 on Sunday. There have now been 2,127 known cases in the county and 60 deaths.

There were 2,260 new cases in Texas reported over the weekend — 1,251 new cases were reported on Saturday and 1,009 on Sunday. Saturday’s increase was the third highest single-day increase since the state began reporting cases. The increase in cases comes as testing ramps up in Texas. There have now been 38,869 known cases in the state, and 1,008 known deaths related to the disease, an increase of 84 since Friday, according to the Department of State Health Services.

This was the first weekend of Gov. Greg Abbott’s new order that allows hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons to reopen with safety restrictions. Some began opening in Austin on Friday in order to stay afloat, but they’re facing challenges, like being able to afford protective equipment.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.