Gov. Abbott Says Texas Salons And Barbershops Can Reopen Friday

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons can reopen in Texas starting Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Tuesday.

These establishments must maintain at least 6 feet between stations and providers can have no more than one customer at a time, he said. Walk-ins can wait inside only if there's enough social distancing.

The governor said face masks were recommended for both the provider and the customer and that they were "the only safe way" to provide service.

Gyms and exercise facilities will be able to reopen May 18 with safety guidelines in place, Abbott said.

He said the state was still trying to determine a safe way for bars to reopen.

The press conference comes four days after certain businesses began reopening across Texas. Abbott announced last week he was allowing restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters, malls, libraries and museums to open at 25% capacity. While some businesses have opted to reopen, others have chosen to remain closed.

It may be weeks before the effects of this first phase of reopening are known. In the meantime, Austin and Travis County leaders have been reminding residents to avoid unnecessary trips, keep a safe distance from others and wear face coverings.

Dr. Mark Escott, the top doctor at Austin Public Health, told Travis County commissioners on Tuesday it’s important to proceed with caution — no one wants to be forced into lockdown.

“And that’s why it’s critical that folks don’t celebrate too much right now, understand the risk is still there, and if we proceed safely, if businesses proceed safely, then we can avoid the inconvenience of that shutdown again,” he said.

