COVID-19 Live Updates: Stay-At-Home Orders Go Into Effect; Eckhardt To Remain Judge Until Mid-May

Update at 7:49 a.m. — Austin-Travis County EMS medic tests positive for the coronavirus

An Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services medic has tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency’s chief said in a memo to staff on Tuesday.

“Our medic has been given a location to stay during care and recovery and will have access to food, medical care and mental health services,” Chief Ernesto M. Rodriguez said.

All ATCEMS personnel who worked with the medic have been contacted, Rodriguez said. The medic’s EMS station and vehicle have been disinfected and are back in service.

“You make huge sacrifices every day and it is unfortunate that becoming infected with COVID-19 is a potential danger of performing your duties,” the chief said to EMS staff.

Update at 7:25 a.m. — Austin Independent School District extends school closures to April 13

AISD Superintendent Paul Cruz says he will extend school closures through at least April 13 in response to the City of Austin and Travis County's shelter-in-place order issued Tuesday. In an email, Cruz said families and staff should also be ready for schools to be closed beyond April 13.

"I know you are concerned, and so am I," Cruz said. "Austin ISD is committed to providing ongoing communication regarding district measures taken to assist public health officials in their prevention of COVID-19."

AISD will continue to provide learning opportunities for its students, which includes a website with class leassons to practice at home. AISD is also distributing meals Monday through Friday during school cancellations.

Update at 6:45 a.m. — Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt to continue helping county’s COVID-19 response, despite impending resignation

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt has been set to resign from office to run for the state Senate District 14 seat being vacated by Kirk Watson — but due to the coronavirus pandemic, she’ll be staying in her role a little while longer.

The incoming interim judge, Sam Biscoe, won’t be taking his oath of office until May 13, he said, so Eckhardt can help maintain continuity with emergency response efforts to the pandemic. Biscoe will then appoint Eckhardt as his emergency management assistant once he takes office. In that role, she will continue coordinating all COVID-19 pandemic response efforts for Travis County, the county says.

“After serving with Judge Eckhardt for over six years, I have the highest confidence in her leadership as we continue our efforts to keep our community and workforce safe during these challenging times,” Biscoe said in a press release.

Eckhardt, who signed a stay-at-home order for the county on Tuesday, said the community needs “all hands on deck” to protect its health and safety.

“I am honored and willing to continue my public service in any capacity and look forward to once again work with incoming Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe as we all do our parts to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Eckhardt said in the release.

Shelter-in-place orders issued in the region

Austin, Travis County and Williamson County have issued stay-at-home orders that went into effect at midnight and last until April 13.

The orders ask residents to leave their homes only for essential reasons, like getting groceries or going to the pharmacy. Nonessential businesses are required to close or have employees work from home.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority for Austin-Travis County, said during a press conference that Austin and Travis County have enough hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators to get through the next three to four weeks.

“If we don’t take action today, we are going to run out, and we are going to run out soon,” he said.

Escott also said during a meeting of the Travis County Commissioners Court Tuesday he doesn’t see schools opening up soon.

“I will say quite clearly that in my viewpoint, in the consensus viewpoint of the expert panel, we don’t see any way that schools will be able to return to session this semester,” he said.

