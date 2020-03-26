COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin City Council To Vote On Disaster Loan Program And Stalling Evictions

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Thursday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Wednesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:50 a.m. — Austin City Council to vote on economic injury loans and stalling evictions

Austin City Council will vote on the creation of a temporary Economic Injury Bridge Loan Program during a meeting Thursday.

Through the program, small and nonprofit businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic could apply for loans that would provide gap financing while they’re waiting on emergency loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Council members will also vote Thursday on a measure to essentially stall eviction filings against tenants for two months. The proposed ordinance requires landlords give tenants up to 60 days to pay owed rent before posting a “notice to vacate” sign on a tenant’s door.

As of now, landlords can still file evictions during the pandemic, but Travis County judges are not hearing these cases. Judges suspended eviction hearings until at least May 9 in effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The proposed city ordinance is an attempt to further slow the eviction process for renters who have lost wages because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin City Council’s meeting, which starts at 10 a.m., will have social distancing modifications. Public comment will be taken over telephone, but in-person input is not allowed.

Update at 5:35 a.m. — Austin Community College keeps campuses closed

Austin Community College will keep campuses closed until April 13. Its classes will continue online March 30.

The change allows the college to comply with stay-at-home orders issued Tuesday by Austin, Travis County and Williamson County.

“We understand many students did not choose online as their delivery of instruction,” ACC President/CEO Dr. Richard Rhodes said in a press release. “However, the health, safety, and well-being of our community is our first concern.”

Only essential personnel and faculty and staff working to facilitate remote learning will be allowed on campuses, ACC says.

Austin ISD extends school closures; Hays County issues stay-at-home order

Austin Independent School District Superintendent Paul Cruz announced he will extend school closures through at least April 13 in response to the City of Austin and Travis County’s shelter-in-place orders issued Tuesday. Cruz also said families and staff should be ready for the possibility that schools will be closed beyond April 13.

“I know you are concerned, and so am I,” Cruz said in an email. “Austin ISD is committed to providing ongoing communication regarding district measures taken to assist public health officials in their prevention of COVID-19.”

The district will keep providing learning opportunities for its students, including a website with class lessons students can practice at home. AISD is also distributing meals Monday through Friday while schools are closed.

Hays County joined Travis and Williamson Counties in issuing a stay-at-home order. It goes into effect Thursday at 11 p.m. and lasts until April 10.

The order tells residents to stay in their homes unless they need to leave for essential activities, like getting food or going to the doctor. Essential businesses, like grocery stores and transportation services, can continue operating, but other businesses must close or work from home.

