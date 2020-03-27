COVID-19 Live Updates: YMCA Of Austin Provides Child Care For Essential Workers

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Thursday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 7:20 a.m. — Bastrop Independent School District extends school closures

Bastrop ISD – in coordination with other Bastrop County school superintendents from Elgin, McDade and Smithville – is extending school closures through April 19 to protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

The district says it will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to families during this time. Curbside pickup is available between 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. at multiple locations – a list can be found on BISD's website.

Starting Monday, the district will launch an at-home learning site with optional activities for each grade level. Teachers will use Google classroom to give graded instruction beginning April 6.

Update at 5 a.m. — YMCA of Austin provides child care for essential workers

Two YMCA of Austin locations are offering child care for children of health care workers, first responders and other essential members of the workforce during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Southwest Family YMCA at 6219 Oakclaire Dr. offers care Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and starting March 30, the East Communities YMCA at 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd. will provide care during the same hours. It costs $50 per day at both locations.

Children ages 3 through 12 can attend, and they are required to bring a sack lunch. Proper social distancing will be maintained at all times, the YMCA says, and staff will be taking children’s temperatures when they’re dropped off.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

UT Austin report shows city needs to decrease human interaction by 90%

A new report from UT found that if everyone in Austin reduces their human interaction by 90%, the city’s hospitals would be able to treat everyone who gets sick.

If people reduce their interaction by only 50% or 75%, hospitals in the five-county area around Austin will not have enough ventilators and beds to treat all COVID-19 patients.

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt thanked the community, during a press conference Thursday, for reducing personal and business interactions by 50%, but she said we all need to work toward reducing it to 90%.

“We can do this if every one of us, before we leave the house, asks ourselves: 'Is what I’m about to do essential to the health and safety of myself, my family, my community?'” Eckhardt said. “If it’s not, stay home.”

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Austin-Travis County increased to 137 Thursday. The city published a dashboard that breaks down the cases by age and gender. Of the confirmed cases, 75 are people in their 20s and 30s, and 42 are people in their 40s and 50s.

Other local coronavirus news from Thursday: