Texas Coronavirus Cases Prompt Gov. Greg Abbott To Activate National Guard

By & 1 hour ago
  • Major General Tracy Norris, with the National Guard, speaks to the media during a news conference on coronavirus last month.
    Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, with the National Guard, speaks to the media during a news conference on coronavirus last month.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is activating the Texas National Guard in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state, which had at least 69 positive cases as of Tuesday morning.

Abbott's announcement follows recently discovered instances of possible community spread in Webb, Tarrant, Matagorda and Brazoria counties, in addition to community spread identified earlier Montgomery and Dallas counties. On Sunday, Texas saw it's first coronavirus-related death when a resident in his late 90s died in Matagorda County with a pending test result, which later came back positive.

In recent days, public schools and universities have shuttered classrooms and transitioned to online learning, some for the remainder of the semester, and Dallas and Harris County have closed bars and ended seated restaurant dining in the interest of social distancing.

The Texas National Guard was last activated during Hurricane Harvey, the 2017 disaster that devastated the Houston area.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Texas National Guard
Greg Abbott

Related Content

Austin Closes Bars, Prohibits Dining In At Restaurants And Limits Gatherings In Response To COVID-19

By 3 hours ago
Austin Mayor Steve Adler announces the cancellation of South by Southwest on March 6 at City Hall.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Restaurants are limited to drive-thru and pick-up service, bars must close, and indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in Austin effective noon Tuesday.

Doctors, First-Responders See Need For More Resources – And Distancing – Before COVID-19 Cases Rise

By 19 hours ago
A sign telling people how to stay healthy.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

As Central Texas prepares for an inevitable spike in COVID-19 diagnoses, medical professionals are calling on local officials to address unmet needs and implement tighter restrictions on public gatherings.

White House Pushes for Quick, Direct Payments To Americans In Response To Coronavirus

By 2 hours ago

Updated at 12:57 p.m.

COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin Closes Bars, Restricts Restaurants, Limits Gatherings To 10

By 6 hours ago
A lone person carries toilet paper and a bag of items.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Tuesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus. If you'd like to go through a roundup of Monday’s news on COVID-19, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email it to us at news@KUT.org