Watch: Chief Manley Says Black Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot With 'Less Lethal' Round

By 55 minutes ago
  • A line of Austin Police officers block the front of police headquarters Sunday as thousands protest in the street.
    A line of Austin police officers block the front of police headquarters Sunday as thousands protest the police killings of black people..
    Michael Minasi / KUT

A 20-year-old black man is in critical condition after being hit with "less lethal" ammunition outside police headquarters Sunday night, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Monday.

In a news conference, he also confirmed a young Latino demonstrator and a pregnant woman were injured after being hit by bean bag rounds.

All the incidents are under review, Manley said. The officers involved have not had their duty status changed.

The police chief said he's "cried a couple of times" today because of the injuries.

Asked what he would say to the victims' families, he said, "I am praying for your child ... and I am willing to speak with you and answer your questions."

Manley spoke a day after Austin police officers fired tear gas and bean bag rounds at protesters gathered on Interstate 35.

Addressing the use of tear gas, he said it was "effective," but that he understands it "was controversial." He said the crowd had been "unwilling to move" off the interstate.

"We do not allow people to overtake IH-35," he said.

Manley said no officers fired live rounds over the weekend, but that "specific conditions" were met that allowed officers to use tear gas and bean bags on demonstrators.

He suggested peaceful rallies had been "infiltrated by some" who were throwing objects.

APD will provide the Austin City Council an update at its meeting Thursday.

"At this point, we will not be moving forward with a curfew," Manley said.

The department said in a tweet Monday that police made nearly 30 arrests in the past 24 hours, on charges including burglary, assault and participating in a riot. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

