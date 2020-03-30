Watch Live: Austin Gives Update On Efforts To Protect Nursing Homes

The City of Austin is giving an update on its efforts to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19 on Monday at 2 p.m.

Dr. Liam Fry, who leads Austin Public Health’s new nursing home task force, will be speaking during the virtual news conference.

Watch the live video below:

APH recently created the task force to focus on vulnerable populations during the pandemic. Older adults and people with underlying conditions are thought to be more susceptible to developing complications from COVID-19.

The city announced Monday that the task force is setting up sites to house nursing home patients who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t need hospitalization. The city says these isolation facilities, which will have about 100 beds, will give COVID-19 patients a safe place to recover while staying away from other nursing home residents and staff.

Two nursing home residents tested positive for the disease late last week, according to the city, and officials are investigating how the patients, who are hospitalized, were exposed.

Data on COVID-19 cases in the community show that nearly half the people testing positive for COVID-19 are in their 20s, 30s and 40s. The city says the virus causes mild illness for most people, but “poses a significant danger to vulnerable populations” like older people.

“For people who are young and healthy, the chief concern is the risk that they will spread the virus to others,” the city said in a press release. “In Austin-Travis County, the number of people 65 and over is estimated to be 132,000 – about 10% of the population.”

The city mandated on March 11 that nursing homes and assisted living and long-term care facilities in Austin-Travis County secure building access and screen people for fevers before they enter.

Then on March 19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order banning people from visiting nursing homes and long-term care facilities unless they are providing care.