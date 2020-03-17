WATCH LIVE: Austin Mayor Adler To Announce Bar, Restaurant Closures In Response To The Coronavirus

Austin Mayor Steve Adler is expected to announce the city is closing bars, restaurants and limiting gatherings to 10 people in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adler will be joined by Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt for a 12 p.m. briefing, originally scheduled for 11 a.m.

"We have been closely watching cities across the country move to close restaurants & bars," Adler said in a tweet Monday evening. "I've been on the record in favor of this as part of #Austin 's #COVID19 response."

“Like the courageous decision to shutter SXSW, Mayor Adler is taking the necessary step to limit suffering and deaths," Congressman Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, said in a statement ahead of the announcement. "Communities across Texas, especially in our neighboring counties, should do the same."

President Trump urged Americans on Monday to avoid groups of 10 or more for at least the next 15 days.

