Watch Live: Gov. Abbott Gives Statewide Update On The Coronavirus

By 22 minutes ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott is giving an update on COVID-19 in Texas at 2 p.m. at the Texas Department of Public Safety warehouse in Austin. 

Watch the video live below:

John Hellerstedt, the Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner, and Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, will join him, along with John Zerwas, the executive vice chancellor for health affairs of the University of Texas System. 

Last week, Abbott issued an order requiring Texans to limit personal interactions that could lead to the spread of COVID-19. The order states schools will remain closed until at least May 4 and limits nonessential activities, though he refused to call it a stay-at-home order. 

