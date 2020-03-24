Watch Live: Gov. Abbott Gives Update On COVID-19 In Texas

By 53 minutes ago
  • Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to media at a press conference on COVID-19.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2:30 p.m. 

During his last update Sunday, he announced he was signing orders to help expand hospital capacity across Texas. The orders directed health care professionals to postpone elective surgeries and allow more than one patient to be treated in the same room. 

He declined to issue a statewide “shelter-in-place” order, noting local officials have the authority to issue stricter standards if they choose to do so.

Soon after Sunday’s announcement, Dallas County issued a shelter-in-place order. Austin, Travis County and Williamson County issued similar orders Tuesday. 

Watch live:

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Greg Abbott

